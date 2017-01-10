The YNaija Rankings: Every month, we will rank the top films, TV and radio stations in Nigeria

YNaija will, from Wednesday, January 11, release a monthly countdown of platforms leading and lagging in the Nigerian media space.

The online matrix will rank the Top 20 TV channels, Top 20 Radio channels, Top 20 Online Media (Web), Top 10 Online Media (Social), and the Top 10 Film countdown.

All countdowns will be graded on a variety of factors including Viewership, Programming Quality, Brand Recognition/Reputation, and Influence.

See the list of media platforms on the YNaija Media Countdown below:

Top 20 TV Channels

EbonyLife TV, Channels TV, LTV, NTA 2, NTA 10, STV, ONTV, Spice TV, Soundcity, Hip TV, Wap TV, Wazobia TV, AIT, Galaxy TV, TrybesTV, TVC, MITV, Arise TV, ROK TV, Nigezie, Vox Africa, Arise TV, TRACE Naija, Orisun, Superscreen

Top 20 Radio Channels

Beat FM, Classic FM, Lagos Talks, Naija FM, Wazobia FM, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Soundcity Radio, Urban FM, Brila FM, Star FM, Top Radio, Smooth FM, WFM, Rainbow FM, Raypower, Eko FM, Unilag FM, Inspiration FM, Bond FM, Metro FM, Faji FM, Radio Continental, City FM, and Rhythm FM.

Top 50 Online Media (Web)

Premium Times, Information Nigeria, LIB, BN, The Cable, Naij, Pulse, NET, SDK, Ventures Africa, EDL, Olorisupergal, OnoBello, TechCabal, Zikoko, KemiFilaniBlog, TechPoint, The Scoop, TheTrent, NewsWire, NotJustOk, Naijaloaded, TooXclusive, Daily Post, SaharaReporters, BuzzNigeria, InfoNG, NewsWire, Ekekee, Today.ng, Konbini, Olufamous, Jaguda, 360Nobs, StyleVitae, SabiNews, Newsroom, TheNakedConvos, TheNerveAfrica, TNS, PMNews, Omojuwa, Olisa.tv, TechCity, TechLoy, TheNigerianVoice, Abusidiqu.

– This is a weekly ranking.

Top 10 Online Media (Social)

Kraks TV, Instablog9ja, NND, FunnyAfricanPics, AmbodeObservar, TrailerJam, GidiTraffic, SubDeliveryman, The Comment Section, WestAfrikanMan‎.

– This is a weekly ranking.

Top 10 Film countdown [A monthly rating of movies released within the year].

– Editor’s note: These are media platforms created by Nigerians, in Nigeria, or built for Nigerians alone.

Comments