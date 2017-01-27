The YNaija Tracklist: 20 APC senators ready to defect to PDP – Akpabio | Nigerians already yearning for another change – Fayose | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Death rumour: Buhari should address Nigerians from the UK – NLC – YNaija
20 APC senators ready to defect to PDP – Akpabio – YNaija
Nigerians already yearning for another change – Fayose – YNaija
Boko Haram insurgents attack military base in Yobe – YNaija
Defend yourself or quit, Senators tell SGF – YNaija
Justice Yunusa admitted taking N1.5m from Rickey Tarfa – EFCC – Punch
Petrol station fire kills 2, injures 7 in Ogun – Vanguard
‘Obasanjo 2019 South-East presidency comment mischievous’ – Daily Trust
Port Harcourt refinery to generate N1.5tr yearly – Guardian
APC constitution review aimed at Oyegun’s critics, says Timi Frank – The Nation
Mexico condemns Trump’s border wall tax proposal – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -