The YNaija Tracklist: 20 APC senators ready to defect to PDP – Akpabio | Nigerians already yearning for another change – Fayose | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Death rumour: Buhari should address Nigerians from the UK – NLC – YNaija

20 APC senators ready to defect to PDP – Akpabio – YNaija

Nigerians already yearning for another change – Fayose – YNaija

Boko Haram insurgents attack military base in Yobe – YNaija

Defend yourself or quit, Senators tell SGF – YNaija

Justice Yunusa admitted taking N1.5m from Rickey Tarfa – EFCC – Punch

Petrol station fire kills 2, injures 7 in Ogun – Vanguard

‘Obasanjo 2019 South-East presidency comment mischievous’ – Daily Trust

Port Harcourt refinery to generate N1.5tr yearly – Guardian

APC constitution review aimed at Oyegun’s critics, says Timi Frank – The Nation

Mexico condemns Trump’s border wall tax proposal – BBC

