The YNaija Tracklist: Angry protesters stone Mimiko’s convoy in Akure | German airline Lufthansa says it will not use Kaduna airport | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Pump-action rifles: Customs transfer ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja – YNaija

Angry protesters stone Mimiko’s convoy in Akure – YNaija

Senate to review construction costs of Vice President official residence – YNaija

APC mobilising hatchet men to link DSP’s death to Wike – PDP – YNaija

German airline Lufthansa says it will not use Kaduna airport – YNaija

Religious extremism could kill Nigeria, Jonathan warns – Punch

Dealers raise the alarm over adulterated kerosene in Delta – Guardian

Osinbajo advocates State Police – Vanguard

Senate to block ‘outsiders’ from heading Customs – Daily Trust

Presidency Moves To Confirm Onnoghen As CJN – Leadership

Mattis warns North Korea of ‘overwhelming’ response to nuclear use – BBC

