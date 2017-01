The YNaija Tracklist: Apostle Suleiman freed after DSS interrogation | Trump sacks defiant acting attorney general | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Obama backs protests against Trump’s immigration ban – YNaija

Apostle Suleiman freed after DSS interrogation – YNaija

Osinbajo meets Dogara, Senate leader over 2017 budget – YNaija

Police seal Ondo Assembly over leadership crisis – YNaija

Army confirms Boko Haram ambush on troops in Borno – YNaija

Robbers kill police sergeant in Rivers, cart away cash – Punch

Defectors to APC from S-East are enemies of Biafra — MASSOB – Vanguard

Five oil firms implicated in Diezani’s $153m scandal – The Nation

Senate leadership meets committees today on 2017 budget – Guardian

Trump sacks defiant acting attorney general – BBC

