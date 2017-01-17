The YNaija Tracklist: BBOG, FG delegation search for Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest | Air Force strikes new Boko Haram hideout | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

BBOG, FG delegation search for Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest – YNaija

No terrorist group shouts the name of Jesus before attacking, CAN tells Soyinka – YNaija

Lagos residents discovered a bundle of trash, not bomb – YNaija

Gambia’s chief judge pulls out of Jammeh’s inauguration challenge – YNaija

Reps question Adeosun, Udoma on exchange rate, inflation – YNaija

Senate: My election, restoration of party supremacy — Lawan – Vanguard

Bayelsa couple torture son to death over witchcraft – Punch

Air Force strikes new Boko Haram hideout – Daily Trust

Senate denies plot to impeach Ike Ekweremadu – Guardian

IPMAN accuses NNPC of corruption – The Nation

Istanbul Reina nightclub attack suspect captured – BBC

