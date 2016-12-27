The YNaija Tracklist: Buhari playing into enemies’ hands, says Jibrin | ‘Kiss Daniel attacked, robbed at Calabar Christmas Village’ | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

‘How Lagos residents can verify authenticity of their number plates’ – YNaija

2017 budget: EFCC gets N6.13bn for the completion of new office – YNaija

Kaduna killings: Herdsmen attack another community, soldiers arrest two – YNaija

‘Kiss Daniel attacked, robbed at Calabar Christmas Village’ – YNaija

2017 budget: We will thoroughly review every item in the budget – Reps member – YNaija

Oil reserves now 37 billion barrels— NNPC – Vanguard

Buhari playing into enemies’ hands, says Jibrin – Punch

Trump Spokesman, Jason Miller, Rejects White House Job – Leadership

Alleged N25b scam: EFCC rejects ex-governor’s settlement terms – The Nation

Senate wants N182.5 billion for constituency projects – Guardian

Russia plane crash: Huge search for bodies in Black Sea – BBC

