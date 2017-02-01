The YNaija Tracklist: Customs declare 2 officers wanted over seized rifles | Buhari finally speaks from London, calls Dalung | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

This is what the DSS told Apostle Suleiman – YNaija

Customs declare 2 officers wanted over seized rifles – YNaija

Osinbajo meets N’Assembly leaders over economy, 2017 budget – YNaija

I will return to Nigeria as soon as possible – Ibori – YNaija

Buhari finally speaks from London, calls Dalung – YNaija

UK deports 83 Nigerians – Punch

Afenifere gives Buhari ultimatum on Onnoghen – Guardian

2015 election cost N1 trillion – INEC – Vanguard

People Are Fuelling Southern Kaduna Crisis For Financial Gains – el-Rufai – Leadership

N1.2bn fraud: EFCC to arraign ex-minister’s son today – Daily Trust

Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court – BBC

