    The YNaija Tracklist: Dangote lost 32% of his wealth in 2016 – Bloomberg | FG to spend N1.9bn on sewage, fumigation in 2017 | More stories

    From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

    Dangote lost 32% of his wealth in 2016 – Bloomberg – YNaija

    N’Delta: FG still in search of genuine leaders, militants for dialogues – Presidency – YNaija

    Customs seize N250m worth of cannabis in Lagos – YNaija

    Pay our stipends to avoid unnecessary hostility, ex-militants tell FG – YNaija

    How Boko Haram fighters used women as shields during Sambisa attack – Army – YNaija

    FG to spend N1.9bn on sewage, fumigation in 2017 – Punch

    2017 budget: 115 Foreign Missions to gulp N48.899bn – Vanguard

    Etete, 12 others set for trial in Italy – The Nation

    Constitution amendment: President, govs to lose immunity – Daily Trust

    Kanu rated among 48 world’s best football legends – Guardian

     US actress Debbie Reynolds dies, a day after daughter Carrie Fisher – bbc

    Comments

    Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
    SHARE
    - Advertisement -

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Loading...