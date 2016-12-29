The YNaija Tracklist: Dangote lost 32% of his wealth in 2016 – Bloomberg | FG to spend N1.9bn on sewage, fumigation in 2017 | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Dangote lost 32% of his wealth in 2016 – Bloomberg – YNaija

N’Delta: FG still in search of genuine leaders, militants for dialogues – Presidency – YNaija

Customs seize N250m worth of cannabis in Lagos – YNaija

Pay our stipends to avoid unnecessary hostility, ex-militants tell FG – YNaija

How Boko Haram fighters used women as shields during Sambisa attack – Army – YNaija

FG to spend N1.9bn on sewage, fumigation in 2017 – Punch

2017 budget: 115 Foreign Missions to gulp N48.899bn – Vanguard

Etete, 12 others set for trial in Italy – The Nation

Constitution amendment: President, govs to lose immunity – Daily Trust

Kanu rated among 48 world’s best football legends – Guardian

