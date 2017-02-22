The YNaija Tracklist: Death toll rises in southern Kaduna killings | Whistle-blower exposes N8.4b fake bank account | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents hiding in Kogi – Bello – YNaija

Xenophobia: How I lost N240m – South-African based Nigerian – YNaija

336 soldiers, 5,929 Boko Haram insurgents killed in 7 years – Report – YNaija

Reps express shock at N60m allocation for grass cutting in N’East – YNaija

Blackmailers have increased since FG introduced whistleblowing policy – Uduaghan – YNaija

Death toll rises in southern Kaduna killings – Punch

Nigeria spends N1.1trn on debt servicing in 9 months – Vanguard

US targets millions in sweeping deportation plan – Guardian

FG scraps special intervention fund for tertiary institutions – Daily Trust

Kim Jong-nam killing: Malaysia seeks North Korea embassy official – BBC

Whistle-blower exposes N8.4b fake bank account – The Nation

