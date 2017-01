The YNaija Tracklist: EFCC seeks forfeiture of Diezani’s N9.08b | Senate To Probe Killing Of IPOB Members | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

BREAKING: Fayose foils attempt by DSS to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman (PHOTOS) – YNaija

Buhari’s govt economic policies wrong, confusing – Ezekwesili – YNaija

Minimun wage review panel to begin work in February – Ngige – YNaija

How govt agencies have been frustrating Nigerians’ businesses – Osinbajo – YNaija

Boko Haram insurgents kill 5, kidnap women in Borno village – YNaija

Court adjourns EFCC’s forfeiture case against Diezani on Feb 16 – Vanguard

NAFDAC destroys N9.6 billion fake drugs – Guardian

N2.9bn fraud: Ex NBC boss, 3 others arraigned – Daily Trust

EFCC seeks forfeiture of Diezani’s N9.08b – The Nation

Donald Trump: ‘Big day’ on national security – BBC

Senate To Probe Killing Of IPOB Members – Leadership

