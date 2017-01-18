The YNaija Tracklist: Fani-Kayode’s counsel declines to cross examine EFCC witness | EFCC seizes N948m aircraft linked with ex-governor | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Over 20,000 people have been killed in Kaduna since 1980 – El-Rufai – YNaija

Why CBN must close naira, dollar exchange rates’ gap – Osinbajo – YNaija

Bakassi seaport: Buhari, Ayade meet in Aso Rock – YNaija

Kaduna govt restores 24-hour curfew in Zangon-Kataf LG – YNaija

Coach wanted to sleep with me – Nigerian weightlifter – Punch

Fani-Kayode’s counsel declines to cross examine EFCC witness – Vanguard

Cross River abolishes taxes for low income earners – Guardian

Senators murmur as Saraki absent, Ekweremadu obstructs plenary – Daily Trust

EFCC seizes N948m aircraft linked with ex-governor – The Nation

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence – BBC

