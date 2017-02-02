The YNaija Tracklist: FG to increase VAT on luxury items | Arms cash: Obanikoro returns N30m, to pay N417m more | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

FG to increase VAT on luxury items – YNaija

FG’s attempt to hold secret trial for Dasuki is satanic – Fayose – YNaija

3 soldiers, several terrorists killed as troops clash with Boko Haram – YNaija

Just In: Gunmen kill 3 Nigerian officials in Cameroun – YNaija

Beyonce is pregnant with Twins! – YNaija

Arms cash: Obanikoro returns N30m, to pay N417m more – Punch

Police ban Tuface from protesting in Lagos – Guardian

Senate to allow Magu defend EFCC budget – Vanguard

Reprisal killings frustrating S/Kaduna peace efforts — DSS – Daily Trust

Nigeria Secures $1.5bn Loan From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail – Leadership

Trump cabinet: Rex Tillerson sworn in as top US diplomat – BBC

