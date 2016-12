The YNaija Tracklist: Here is the full list of winners at #TheHeadies2016 | Four female suicide bombers shot dead in Borno | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Here is the full list of winners at #TheHeadies2016 – YNaija

2017 budget: N1.05bn allocated for Buhari, Osinbajo’s foreign trips – YNaija

Four female suicide bombers shot dead in Borno – YNaija

Why our govt is slow but progressing – Osinbajo – YNaija

FG orders IGP to stop Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara killings – YNaija

Robbers snatch police van, kill one in Ekiti – Punch

Police recruitment: Training for successful applicants begins December 31 – Vanguard

Onnoghen’s job as CJN hangs in the balance – Guardian

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB – Leadership

Ibori, UK Prosecutors Heading for Stalemate – ThisDay

Xmas: Buhari approves N72billion for salaries – Daily Trust

Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns – BBC

