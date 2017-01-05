The YNaija Tracklist: ‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ | Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ – YNaija
APC plotting to kick me out of office – Fayose – YNaija
Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo appoints principal officers ahead of inauguration – YNaija
Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue – YNaija
Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH) – YNaija
Accidental gunshot injures two in Aso Rock – Punch
Video update: How security operatives raided Patience Jonathan’s house in Abuja – Vanguard
We won’t be sacrificial lamb of recession – NLC – Daily Trust
Fayose raising false alarm, says ex-Governor Oni – The Nation
At Ogoni Day, MOSOP cautions indigenes against bunkering – Guardian
N’Delta Militants Might Return to Creeks, Clark Warns Buhari – ThisDay
Facebook Live attack: Four held in Chicago – BBC