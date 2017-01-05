    The YNaija Tracklist: ‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ | Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue | More stories

    From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

    ‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ – YNaija

    APC plotting to kick me out of office – Fayose – YNaija

    Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo appoints principal officers ahead of inauguration – YNaija

    Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue – YNaija

    Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH) – YNaija

    Accidental gunshot injures two in Aso Rock – Punch

    Video update: How security operatives raided Patience Jonathan’s house in Abuja – Vanguard

    We won’t be sacrificial lamb of recession – NLC – Daily Trust

    Fayose raising false alarm, says ex-Governor Oni – The Nation

    At Ogoni Day, MOSOP cautions indigenes against bunkering – Guardian

    N’Delta Militants Might Return to Creeks, Clark Warns Buhari – ThisDay

    Facebook Live attack: Four held in Chicago – BBC

