The YNaija Tracklist: ‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ | Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ – YNaija

APC plotting to kick me out of office – Fayose – YNaija

Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo appoints principal officers ahead of inauguration – YNaija

Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue – YNaija

Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH) – YNaija

Accidental gunshot injures two in Aso Rock – Punch

Video update: How security operatives raided Patience Jonathan’s house in Abuja – Vanguard

We won’t be sacrificial lamb of recession – NLC – Daily Trust

Fayose raising false alarm, says ex-Governor Oni – The Nation

At Ogoni Day, MOSOP cautions indigenes against bunkering – Guardian

N’Delta Militants Might Return to Creeks, Clark Warns Buhari – ThisDay

Facebook Live attack: Four held in Chicago – BBC

