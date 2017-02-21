The YNaija Tracklist: ‘Gunmen abduct army lieutenant in Lagos’ | Rawlings backs Buhari’s anti-corruption fight | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Xenophobia: South Africans issue fresh threats to Nigerians – YNaija

‘Gunmen abduct army lieutenant in Lagos’ – YNaija

FG summons South African envoy over renewed xenophobic attacks – YNaija

Probe CBN, NNPC officials for money laundering, Senate tells EFCC – YNaija

PDP crisis: Sheriff meets Jonathan, Makarfi appeals judgment – Punch

Onitsha fuel tanker fire: FG’ll assist victims —Ngige – Vanguard

Auditor-General plans weekly audit of agencies – The Nation

Rawlings backs Buhari’s anti-corruption fight – Daily Trust

Buhari family still evades The Guardian’s reporter in London – Guardian

Trump names Lt Gen HR McMaster as national security adviser – BBC

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...