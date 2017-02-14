The YNaija Tracklist: Huge error mars Trump’s official inauguration portrait | Trump to Buhari: U.S.’ll sell weapons to Nigeria | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
How Obasanjo threatened me not to contest for governor – Mimiko – YNaija
Huge error mars Trump’s official inauguration portrait – YNaija
Paris loan refund: Governors to hold meeting over EFCC probe – YNaija
We must make Niger Delta a vibrant economic zone – Osinbajo – YNaija
Just In: Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn resigns – YNaija
INEC begins 2019 election preparation, plans budget – Punch
Budget hearing: 20% of naira in circulation fake —Ex-CBN dep gov – Vanguard
Trump to Buhari: U.S.’ll sell weapons to Nigeria – The Nation
Why we can’t engage Nigerian firms to print ballot papers — INEC chair – Daily Trust
Justin Trudeau: I won’t lecture Trump over refugee ban – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -