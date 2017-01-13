The YNaija Tracklist: How I built two churches, mosque for Badeh – Witness | Borno to build school for 2,000 orphans | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Adeboye won’t reverse his decision of appointing National overseer – RCCG – YNaija
Reps summon IGP over alleged diversion of police funds – YNaija
Police arrest suspected killers of LASTMA officer in Lagos – YNaija
How I built two churches, mosque for Badeh – YNaija
I need your trust, cooperation | Lawan tells lawmakers – YNaija
Borno to build school for 2,000 orphans – Punch
WHO begins vaccination of 4.7m children in North-East – Vanguard
Senate suspends quizzing Sirika for lacking details on Abuja Airport repairs – Guardian
Army proposes ‘Operation Kunama’ in S/Kaduna – Daily Trust
China Plans Fresh $40bn Investments in Nigeria – ThisDay
Tearful Joe Biden awarded freedom medal by Obama – BBC