The YNaija Tracklist: How I built two churches, mosque for Badeh – Witness | Borno to build school for 2,000 orphans | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Adeboye won’t reverse his decision of appointing National overseer – RCCG – YNaija

Reps summon IGP over alleged diversion of police funds – YNaija

Police arrest suspected killers of LASTMA officer in Lagos – YNaija

How I built two churches, mosque for Badeh – YNaija

I need your trust, cooperation | Lawan tells lawmakers – YNaija

Borno to build school for 2,000 orphans – Punch

WHO begins vaccination of 4.7m children in North-East – Vanguard

Senate suspends quizzing Sirika for lacking details on Abuja Airport repairs – Guardian

Army proposes ‘Operation Kunama’ in S/Kaduna – Daily Trust

China Plans Fresh $40bn Investments in Nigeria – ThisDay

Tearful Joe Biden awarded freedom medal by Obama – BBC

