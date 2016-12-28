The YNaija Tracklist: I am in Nigeria to testify against Hembe, others | We are ready for dialogue, N’Delta militants tell Buhari | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Rivers rerun: Security operatives were used to plot violence – Wike – YNaija

We are ready for dialogue, N’Delta militants tell Buhari – YNaija

I am in Nigeria to testify against Hembe, others – Jibrin – YNaija

Delta govt may forfeit $250m Ibori loot – YNaija

Just In: Fleeing Boko Haram terrorist arrested in Abuja – YNaija

Shettima wants N500m Chibok school funds probed – Punch

No provision for new minimum wage in 2017 budget – Vanguard

Dutch club names Oliseh as head coach – Guardian

Obama calls Buhari as DSS arrests key terrorism suspect – The Nation

Oyegun: APC Not Threatened by Proposed Mega Party – ThisDay

DSS foils terror attacks in United States – Daily Trust

Seven charged with attempted murder of Berlin homeless man – BBC

Comments

- Advertisement -