    The YNaija Tracklist: I am in Nigeria to testify against Hembe, others | We are ready for dialogue, N'Delta militants tell Buhari | More stories

    Niger Delta militants
    Niger Delta militants

    From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

    Rivers rerun: Security operatives were used to plot violence – Wike – YNaija

    We are ready for dialogue, N’Delta militants tell Buhari – YNaija

    I am in Nigeria to testify against Hembe, others – Jibrin – YNaija

    Delta govt may forfeit $250m Ibori loot – YNaija

    Just In: Fleeing Boko Haram terrorist arrested in Abuja – YNaija

    Shettima wants N500m Chibok school funds probed – Punch

    No provision for new minimum wage in 2017 budget – Vanguard

    Dutch club names Oliseh as head coach – Guardian

    Obama calls Buhari as DSS arrests key terrorism suspect – The Nation

    Oyegun: APC Not Threatened by Proposed Mega Party – ThisDay

    DSS foils terror attacks in United States – Daily Trust

    Seven charged with attempted murder of Berlin homeless man – BBC

