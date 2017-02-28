The YNaija Tracklist: I will forfeit salaries until workers are paid – Akeredolu | Jonathan denies Amaechi’s claim on NNPC’s alleged $49bn | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

CBN releases additional $180m into forex market – YNaija

I will forfeit salaries until workers are paid – Akeredolu – YNaija

Troops kill 18 Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe – YNaija

Lagos govt to crush, recycle 4000 impounded motorcycles – YNaija

Senate denies attempt by govs to stop Magu’s confirmation – Punch

Jonathan denies Amaechi’s claim on NNPC’s alleged $49bn – Vanguard

My generation has failed Nigeria, says Obasanjo – Guardian

OPEC records 94% compliance on output cut – Barkindo – Daily Trust

Trump lays out hike in military spending – BBC

Facebook Commends Saraki For Opening Up NASS – Leadership

Facebook’s Chief Product Officer speaks at Social Media Week and meets local entrepreneurs and creatives

