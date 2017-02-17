The YNaija Tracklist: I will introduce a new set of travel bans next week – Trump | 2018 census: Fed Govt releases N775m | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist

FG to train 1200 women for Ogoni clean-up – YNaija

‘Nigeria owes N17.36trn as external, domestic debts’ – YNaija

$9.8m: Group demands release of ex-NNPC GMD – YNaija

I will introduce a new set of travel bans next week – Trump – YNaija

Do not force IDPs to return home, UN tells FG – YNaija

FG’s $1bn Eurobond begins trading on London Exchange – Punch

2018 census: Fed Govt releases N775m – The Nation

My actions against Jonathan not personal — GOV Tambuwal – Vanguard

Why FG withheld fiscal support allocation to Ekiti State, by minister – Guardian

NNPC lost N197.7bn in 2016 operations – Daily Trust

Robert Harward turns down Trump’s national security adviser offer – BBC

