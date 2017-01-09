The YNaija Tracklist: How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu | Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu – YNaija

NUPENG to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday – YNaija

Anyone who kills for religion is insane – Osinbajo – YNaija

Troops arrest ex-militant leader, others in Delta – YNaija

Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila – YNaija

Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill five Delta farmers – Punch

Oil marketers responsible for cooking gas, kerosene scarcity — NNPC – Vanguard

EFCC grills five ex-NNPC bosses over $153m transfer – The Nation

Kaduna not safe for diversion of flights, says Fayose – Guardian

United Labour Congress (ULC) not faction of NLC – Ajaero – Daily Trust

Venezuela minimum wage to rise by 50% ‘to combat inflation’ – BBC

