The YNaija Tracklist: How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu | Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila | More stories

    How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu – YNaija

    NUPENG to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday – YNaija

    Anyone who kills for religion is insane – Osinbajo – YNaija

    Troops arrest ex-militant leader, others in Delta – YNaija

    Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila – YNaija

    Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill five Delta farmers – Punch

    Oil marketers responsible for cooking gas, kerosene scarcity — NNPC – Vanguard

    EFCC grills five ex-NNPC bosses over $153m transfer – The Nation

    Kaduna not safe for diversion of flights, says Fayose – Guardian

    United Labour Congress (ULC) not faction of NLC – Ajaero – Daily Trust

    Venezuela minimum wage to rise by 50% ‘to combat inflation’ – BBC

