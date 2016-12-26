The YNaija Tracklist: I’ll not appear before Osun magistrate –Iwo monarch | We will no longer tolerate the killing of our members – IPOB | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

We will no longer tolerate the killing of our members – IPOB – YNaija

Why I accepted the outcome of Ondo gov. polls – Jegede – YNaija

Troops are close to rescuing Chibok girls in Sambisa – DHQ – YNaija

‘$2bn arms scam: APC chieftain returns N170m to EFCC’ – YNaija

I’ll not appear before Osun magistrate –Iwo monarch – Punch

Dogara performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth, says Buhari – Vanguard

Lagos To Be Third Largest Economy In Africa Soon – Ambode – Leadership

FG budgets N5.6bn for Aso Rock repairs – Daily Trust

British singer George Michael dies aged 53: publicist – Guardian

Fire guts Akwa Ibom Works Commissioner’s house – The Nation

Russia plane crash: Huge search for bodies in Black Sea – BBC

