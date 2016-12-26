The YNaija Tracklist: I’ll not appear before Osun magistrate –Iwo monarch | We will no longer tolerate the killing of our members – IPOB | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
We will no longer tolerate the killing of our members – IPOB – YNaija
Why I accepted the outcome of Ondo gov. polls – Jegede – YNaija
Troops are close to rescuing Chibok girls in Sambisa – DHQ – YNaija
‘$2bn arms scam: APC chieftain returns N170m to EFCC’ – YNaija
I’ll not appear before Osun magistrate –Iwo monarch – Punch
Dogara performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth, says Buhari – Vanguard
Lagos To Be Third Largest Economy In Africa Soon – Ambode – Leadership
FG budgets N5.6bn for Aso Rock repairs – Daily Trust
British singer George Michael dies aged 53: publicist – Guardian
Fire guts Akwa Ibom Works Commissioner’s house – The Nation
Russia plane crash: Huge search for bodies in Black Sea – BBC