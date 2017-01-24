The YNaija Tracklist: Jammeh: No looted cash on Tinubu’s plane | Saraki to read letter on Magu’s renomination today | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Buhari, El-Rufai playing politics with the lives of Southern Kaduna people – PDP – YNaija
How Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we didn’t – Peter Obi – YNaija
Nigerians should exercise restraint in commenting about Rann IDPs bombing – NAF – YNaija
FG to privatise national assets as part of economic recovery plan – YNaija
FG receives states’ approval to probe N510bn bailout funds spending – YNaija
Abuja airport repairs for the good of Nigerians, foreigners — Amaechi – Vanguard
Jammeh: No looted cash on Tinubu’s plane – The Nation
Ex-VP, Atiku’s campaign poster floods Kebbi – Guardian
Saraki to read letter on Magu’s renomination today – Daily Trust
Rex Tillerson: Trump foreign affairs pick narrowly backed – BBC