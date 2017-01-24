Featured

The YNaija Tracklist: Jammeh: No looted cash on Tinubu’s plane | Saraki to read letter on Magu’s renomination today | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Buhari, El-Rufai playing politics with the lives of Southern Kaduna people – PDP – YNaija

- Advertisement -

How Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we didn’t – Peter Obi – YNaija

Nigerians should exercise restraint in commenting about Rann IDPs bombing – NAF – YNaija

FG to privatise national assets as part of economic recovery plan – YNaija

FG receives states’ approval to probe N510bn bailout funds spending – YNaija

Abuja airport repairs for the good of Nigerians, foreigners — Amaechi – Vanguard

Jammeh: No looted cash on Tinubu’s plane – The Nation

Ex-VP, Atiku’s campaign poster floods Kebbi – Guardian

Saraki to read letter on Magu’s renomination today – Daily Trust

Rex Tillerson: Trump foreign affairs pick narrowly backed – BBC

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

How Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we didn’t – Peter Obi

[The Presidential Blog] Primary school feeding continues in 5 states

Buhari, El-Rufai playing politics with the lives of Southern Kaduna people – PDP

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Thought Experiment: So what if Buhari had actually died?

Buhari appeals to Senate for Magu’s confirmation as EFCC chairman

The Thread: “Fulani herdsmen killed everyone except the driver” | #SouthernKaduna

Anenih has this message for those spreading rumours on Buhari’s death (READ)

See what Pres. Buhari is doing on vacation (PHOTO)

Loading...