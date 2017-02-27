The YNaija Tracklist: Money laundering: ‘Diezani’s trial in the UK to begin in June’ | Osinbajo not behind NCAA sacks — Minister | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Money laundering: ‘Diezani’s trial in the UK to begin in June’ – YNaija

Xenophobia: NANS denies reprisal attacks on multinationals – YNaija

House of Reps reject N45bn IDPs rehabilitation budget – YNaija

PDP crisis: Sheriff asks court to jail Makarfi, Fani-Kayode, others – YNaija

Xenophobia: Attack on Nigerians, immigrants cannot be resolved by diplomatic measures – FG – YNaija

SON arrests two Chinese for importing N5bn fake tyres – Punch

Dalung holds emergency meeting with nff tomorrow – Vanguard

Mandela, Tutu encouraged me to contest presidential election, says Obasanjo – Guardian

Osinbajo not behind NCAA sacks — Minister – Daily Trust

Kim Jong-nam: VX dose was ‘high and lethal’ – BBC