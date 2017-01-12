The YNaija Tracklist: N400m fraud: Metuh to present Dasuki as witness | Defect or lose your position, APC Senate Caucus tells Ekweremadu | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Defect or lose your position, APC Senate Caucus tells Ekweremadu – YNaija

N400m fraud: Metuh to present Dasuki as witness – YNaija

AGF Malami confirms submission of report on Magu, Lawal to Buhari – YNaija

World Bank predicts end of recession this year – YNaija

Reps to debate safe haven for Gambia’s Jammeh in Nigeria – YNaija

Police, prison officials clash at Edo poll tribunal – Punch

Senate threatens perm sec, directors with arrest for defaulting invitation – Vanguard

Obasanjo launches initiative to end hunger by 2030 – Guardian

China plans $40bn investments in Nigeria’s oil pipeline – Daily Trust

2 Years After, APC Set To Hold National Convention – Leadership

Trump Organization handover plan slammed by ethics chief – BBC

