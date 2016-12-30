The YNaija Tracklist: Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016 | ASUU submits petition to EFCC over alleged N3bn fraud | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
ASUU submits petition to EFCC over alleged N3bn fraud –YNaija
Navy arrests 47 stowaways in Lagos – YNaija
‘Tekno, Wizkid steal the show…’ | Here is the full list of winners at the #SoundcityMVP2016 awards – YNaija
Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016 – Punch
DSS, Customs bosses in face-off over allegations of unprofessionalism, illegality – Vanguard
Bagudu’s Rice Revolution Saves FG N2.2bn – Leadership
Two killed as Igbo traders clash with Fulani in Enugu – Guardian
Suspension: Jibrin seeks secret settlement with Dogara – Daily Trust
Russia vows response to diplomat expulsion from US – BBC
