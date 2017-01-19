Featured

The YNaija Tracklist: Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose | EFCC Arrests Councillor, 4 Others For Selling IDPs’ Food | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Those planning to form a mega party are wasting their time – Oni – YNaija

Pipeline explosion in Delta caused by bush burning – Army – Ynaija

Take advantage of Buhari’s peace attempts, Presidency tells N’Delta – YNaija

Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose – YNaija

IDPs camp bombing: Such incidents are not uncommon in history – Shettima – YNaija

African troops on standby as Gambia deadline expires – Punch

TURKISH COLLEGE KIDNAP: Disagreement among abductors delay victims’ release – Vanguard

EFCC Arrests Councillor, 4 Others For Selling IDPs’ Food – Leadership

APC fixes non-elective national convention for April – Guardian

N/Assembly approves Buhari’s N2.3tr loan – Daily Trust

Gambia’s President Jammeh refuses to leave office as deadline passes – BBC

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

