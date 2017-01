The YNaija Tracklist: NUPENG begins 3-day warning strike today | DiezaniGate: EFCC to declare former NNPC director wanted | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

NUPENG begins 3-day warning strike today – YNaija

DiezaniGate: EFCC to declare former NNPC director wanted – YNaija

N-Power: Lagos applicants besiege assembly, protest delay of programme – YNaija

Senate set up ad hoc committee to investigate Southern Kaduna killings – YNaija

Federal retirees lament 14 months unpaid pension – Punch

2017 budget: FG to spend N6bn on geodetic controls, others – Vanguard

Osun Pensioners ‘IDP Camp’ Mischievous – Aregbesola – Leadership

Obama says ‘yes we did’ in farewell address – Guardian

Farmers/herders clash claims 4 in Niger community – Daily Trust

Obama speech: Democracy needs you, says outgoing president – BBC

