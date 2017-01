The YNaija Tracklist: Ondo Assembly crisis: Police grill paymaster, lawmakers | We will ensure Kashamu is extradited to the US – NDLEA | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Ondo Assembly crisis: Police grill paymaster, lawmakers – YNaija

- Advertisement -



How cabal has been blocking us from meeting Buhari – CAN – YNaija

We will ensure Kashamu is extradited to the US – NDLEA – YNaija

El-Rufai should produce killer herdsmen he gave money – Apostle Suleiman – YNaija

FG approves modern internal audit process for MDAs – Punch

Security agencies trade blames over Vampire’s escape – Vanguard

CBN queries five banks for manipulating forex rates – The Nation

2016 Budget Was Reworked, Not Padded – Lasun – Leadership

‘Adeboye prophesied my Supreme Court victory’ – Guardian

Trump executive order: White House stands firm over travel ban – BBC

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments