The YNaija Tracklist: Osinbajo had no plan to visit Delta – Presidency | Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

I wired $120,000 to the UK for Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia -Witness – YNaija

Nothing has been done about sexual abuse of female IDPS – BBOG – YNaija

Army clears, releases 1250 Boko Haram suspects – YNaija

Osinbajo had no plan to visit Delta – Presidency – YNaija

Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani named in Malabu oil scandal – YNaija

President sacks aviation agencies’ heads, appoints Akinkuotu, others – Punch

Four civilians, five suicide bombers killed in Borno fresh attacks – Vanguard

Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief – The Nation

Amnesty Office To Earn N58bn From Farming – Leadership

Former bank manager gets bail variation after three years in detention – Guardian

Trump son-in-law role needs review, Democrats say – BBC

