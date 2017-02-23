The YNaija Tracklist: Osinbajo writes N’Assembly, seeks approval for $500m Eurobond | Okorocha under fire over PDP crisis comment | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Rivers rerun: Wike slams police over INEC report – YNaija

NBA shortlists 12 lawyers for appointment as Appeal Court Justices – YNaija

Osinbajo writes N’Assembly, seeks approval for $500m Eurobond – YNaija

Elites responsible for the poverty in the North – Shehu Sani – YNaija

Cargo handling: Amaechi to chair town hall meeting – Punch

Biafra’ll be actualized without gunshot — Uwazuruike – Vanguard

Nigeria gets N160.76b from refined petroleum products in one month – Guardian

Okorocha under fire over PDP crisis comment – The Nation

Why I rejected four bills, Osinbajo tells N/Assembly – Daily Trust

Mexico’s foreign minister rejects Trump deportation policy – BBC

