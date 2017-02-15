The YNaija Tracklist: SGF hints Buhari will run for second term | 161 Nigerians return from Libya | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist

Corruption, one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship – Osinbajo – YNaija

‘Soldiers storm Agatu villages, kill 6 people’ – YNaija

Reps query Buratai over poor condition of army barracks – YNaija

Nigeria’s economy on the course of recovery, growth – Presidency – YNaija

SGF hints Buhari will run for second term – Punch

Fashola disowns N2bn planted in Housing ministry budget – Vanguard

FG denies plans to raise N5tr from asset sale, disburses N53m for inventions – Guardian

EFCC’s trial of Ladoja for alleged N4.7b theft aborted – The Nation

161 Nigerians return from Libya – Daily Trust

Flynn-Russia calls: Republicans join calls for investigation – BBC

