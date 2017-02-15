The YNaija Tracklist: SGF hints Buhari will run for second term | 161 Nigerians return from Libya | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist
Corruption, one of the reasons Nigerians are facing hardship – Osinbajo – YNaija
‘Soldiers storm Agatu villages, kill 6 people’ – YNaija
Reps query Buratai over poor condition of army barracks – YNaija
Nigeria’s economy on the course of recovery, growth – Presidency – YNaija
SGF hints Buhari will run for second term – Punch
Fashola disowns N2bn planted in Housing ministry budget – Vanguard
FG denies plans to raise N5tr from asset sale, disburses N53m for inventions – Guardian
EFCC’s trial of Ladoja for alleged N4.7b theft aborted – The Nation
161 Nigerians return from Libya – Daily Trust
Flynn-Russia calls: Republicans join calls for investigation – BBC
