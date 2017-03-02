The YNaija Tracklist: Xenophobia: Militants threaten to attack MTN, Shoprite, others | EFCC briefs Senate on 47 SUVs seized from ex-perm sec | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Buhari approves private investments in refineries – YNaija
FG refusing to embark on developmental projects in Rivers – Wike – YNaija
Xenophobia: Militants threaten to attack MTN, Shoprite, others – YNaija
AGF urges National Assembly to pass whistleblower bill – YNaija
Over 5,000 Nigerian girls still prostituting in Mali – NAPTIP – YNaija
EFCC briefs Senate on 47 SUVs seized from ex-perm sec – Punch
Security agents raid Peace Corps, arrest Commandant, 49 others – Vanguard
Reps probe alleged payment of N19b to state governments account – Guardian
DSS probes ex-governor’s ‘link’ with militia leader – The Nation
Osinbajo: I’ll brief Buhari on Security Council meeting – Daily Trust
Trump attorney general Jeff Sessions met Russian ambassador – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
Worlds best fan !