The YNaija Tracklist: Xenophobia: Militants threaten to attack MTN, Shoprite, others | EFCC briefs Senate on 47 SUVs seized from ex-perm sec | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Buhari approves private investments in refineries – YNaija

FG refusing to embark on developmental projects in Rivers – Wike – YNaija

Xenophobia: Militants threaten to attack MTN, Shoprite, others – YNaija

AGF urges National Assembly to pass whistleblower bill – YNaija

Over 5,000 Nigerian girls still prostituting in Mali – NAPTIP – YNaija

EFCC briefs Senate on 47 SUVs seized from ex-perm sec – Punch

Security agents raid Peace Corps, arrest Commandant, 49 others – Vanguard

Reps probe alleged payment of N19b to state governments account – Guardian

DSS probes ex-governor’s ‘link’ with militia leader – The Nation

Osinbajo: I’ll brief Buhari on Security Council meeting – Daily Trust

Trump attorney general Jeff Sessions met Russian ambassador – BBC