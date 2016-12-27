YNaija2016Review: 93 Days, Surul’ere, The CEO… See the list of the 10 best films of 2016

Only films that were released within the calendar year (January to December 2016) on the big screen were considered eligible for this list.

10. Surul’ere

Director Mildred Okwo’s anticipated follow up to the terrific The Meeting was disappointing on some levels but even Okwo’s lesser efforts easily trump the bulk of what is out there in terms of engaging content. Seun Ajayi’s brilliant performance is the heart and soul of this tale that preaches the rewards of patience and adds a love story to boot. Rounding out the supporting cast are Lala Akindoju, Enyinna Nwigwe, Tope Tedela and Beverly Naya.

9. Ghana Must Go

The plot of Ghana Must Go does not make much sense at some spots but the ridiculousness is saved by extremely funny situational gags that leave audiences clutching their sides with laughter. Ghana Must Go succeeds in becoming the rare comedy that is actually really funny, making comic gold out of ugly history and leaving room to wonder sometimes just how far the cast is willing to go to elicit a laugh or two. Hint: They go far enough.

8. Oloibiri

Oloibiri isn’t a perfect film. Some of the writing needs an editor’s competent eye, the acting could have been better captured and extras could have used some more training. The ending is rushed and events fail to occur naturally as much as they are hustled along just for the sake of arriving at a logical conclusion. Oloibiri isn’t the definitive film that tells the Niger Delta story in a deeply effective and engaging manner, but it is a bloody decent start.

7. It’s her day

It’s Her Day looks and feels like a budget challenged effort. The production design is basic at best but the film works mostly because of the terrific cast. Bovi as the leading man carries the film with a certain level of confidence and charm. The laughs do not come fast and hard; maybe a chuckle here and there but the cast and crew, shepherded by Aniedi Anwah acquit themselves quite credibly. A bigger budget may have guaranteed a neater film but at the scale Bovi and crew are working on, they do okay.

6. The CEO

The CEO is a pretty picture. Beautifully shot and expertly rendered, the film is once again, less the expression of an inspired auteur, and more the product of Afolayan’s strategic collaborations with various masters of their craft, in departments like production design, cinematography and sound. Kunle Afolayan outdoes himself in terms of the scale and ambition of his vision but all the good in the world cannot quite cover up the film’s messy ending.

5. Gidi Blues

Femi Odugbemi’s Gidi Blues may feature a love triangle involving actors Gideon Okeke, Hauwa Allahbura and Nancy Isime as the plotline but even if you ignore this obvious necessity for drama, the film still works, maybe even better as a love letter to Lagos. Story may not be Odugbemi’s strong suit but visuals are and the thrilling shots of mainstream Lagos as achieved here are almost worth the price of admission.

4. The Wedding Party

Leave it to studio head, Mo Abudu to take on a pivotal role in the team that produced and marketed the feel good movie of the year. Directed by Kemi Adetiba (famous for her work on music videos,) The Wedding Party is a glitzy, star studded slice of contemporary Nigerian life, a send up of that most sacred of Nigerian traditions, the wedding ceremony. The Wedding Party does not aspire to high art and has its fair share of clichéd tropes but it is charming and funny and well made.

3. The Arbitration

The Arbitration is Niyi Akinmolayan’s glittery meditation on corporate power structure and how it plays out between both sexes. A fine, competent outing for most involved, The Arbitration is a Nollywood rarity, a finely acted, adult leaning drama that is big on ideas and wants to be so much more than its obvious constraints. Execution remains a challenge but the team scores cool points for effort.

2. 93 Days

An almost perfect confluence of funding, talent, skill and passion, 93 Days traces the heroics of the health workers who in 2014, put their lives on the line to stop Ebola in its track. Director Steve Gukas balances his cast and crew like a true profession and churns out a movie that though not without its falls, gives a very convincing, competent rendition of a slice of contemporary Nigerian history. Bimbo Akintola and Somkele Idhalama give career best performances.

1. ‘76

Although proudly made in Nigeria with a local cast and crew, the long in the works ’76 wants to play in the big leagues where the best of world cinema comes out to party. Adopting historical events as background for a young marriage’s ultimate test, ’76 is perhaps the most complete piece of work to hit cinemas in a while. Speaking to the Nigerian experience, all the effort put in displayed on screen. The acting is (mostly) rock solid and the technical achievement is stunning to look at. Movies do not have to be perfect to work and this one is proof.

