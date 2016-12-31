YNaija2016Review: #TheOtherRoom, …merchants of dildo, fantastically corrupt… See the 10 WORST quotes of 2016

Somebody gag them, they need to shut it. Honestly…

10. “Don’t ask me about the house of rep ordering Peugeot 305 or 508 when the special assistants (SA) and personal assistants (PAs) of the president and ministers are driving Land Cruiser and Lexus jeeps. You have not even interviewed councillors and state house of assembly (lawmakers) who are driving jeeps.” – Honourable Johnson Agbonayinma

People of Egor/Ikpoba-okha, Edo state, that is your federal legislator defending his colleagues’ insensitive attempt to purchase N3.6billion worth of cars at a time the country is in an economic recession and Nigerians are being tasked to make sacrifices.

9. ‘’Since passing the ban on same-sex marriage, I can attest that not a single Nigerian has been discriminated against as a result of that law.’’ – Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

While addressing students at Oxford University in October, former President Jonathan uttered this howler. This statement is particularly distressing because it suggests that Jonathan is either living in a bubble and choosing deliberately to be selective with what he understands as fact, or he genuinely has no clue that LGBT persons exist in his country. Either way, he still comes across as clueless insensitive.

8. “Biologically, it is even impossible to impregnate Mrs. Tinubu because she has arrived menopause. How can you say you want to beat somebody and at the same time impregnate the person?” – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye defending himself against accusations of threatening Senator Remi Tinubu with bodily harm and sexual violence. The only thing we can think of that is distinguished about Senator Melaye is his knack for courting controversy.

7. “We’ve got some leaders of some fantastically corrupt countries coming to Britain… Nigeria and Afghanistan, possibly the two most corrupt countries in the world.” – David Cameron

Former British Prime Minister was caught on camera in a private audience with the Queen and some other guests including the Archbishop of Canterbury discussing the arrival of President Buhari to the Uk for an anti-corruption summit.

6. ‘’…Marry a prayer warrior! If a girl cannot pray for one hour, don’t marry her. Don’t marry a girl who is lazy! Don’t marry a girl who cannot cook, she needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time.’’- Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Trust Daddy GO to reduce the whole institution of marriage to the twin bits of praying and cooking. He had words of wisdom for the men too in a sermon that was posted about a year ago but received renewed attention this year, but these lines particularly stood out because they are an all-out attack on the idea of equality for both sexes. Chimamanda must have cringed.

5. “I know people are concerned about recession. Recession is a word,”- Kemi Adeosun

The Finance Minister at a town hall meeting organized by the Alumni Association of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in August uttered the unfortunate remarks. If recession is just a word, Nigerians still await Ms. Adeosun’s magic wand to get us out of it pronto. Not so easy is it?

4. “Husband does not mean the male partner in a marriage, husband means master… A man loves the one he serves (God) and the one that serves him (a good wife). He fights the one that wants to be at the same level with him (a rebellious wife).” – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome, former husband to Anita, a woman who filed for divorce after 25years of marriage citing ‘Unreasonable behaviour’ deigns to lecture the flock about marriage and what God means for it to be. We see why poor Anita ran for dear life.

3. ‘’Even some of the women became merchants of dildo because they had suffered a special kind of death in their homes (I am sorry to reveal this) and many of the men complained about something that had died below their waists too.’’ – Reuben Abati

No this isn’t cheap badly written fiction. It is a cheap, badly written excuse for opinion journalism courtesy of Mr. Reuben Abati, fallen from his perch as the nation’s premier columnist. The article containing this quote, a lamentation on the evils of Aso Rock Villa where Mr. Abati lived comfortably for some years went viral but Abati’s reputation went down the drain with it.

2. “Don’t forget that nobody even knew the team (Super Falcons) will emerge victorious. If we were confident they will emerge victorious, all the federation would have done is to plan for process of participation and entitlement.” – Solomon Dalung

We were spoilt for choice when it came to picking out the worst of Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s careless utterances. But we think this perfectly encapsulates the man’s ineffectiveness and total lack of anything resembling a conscience, or sense of duty. He was trying to explain away his government’s failure to settle the bonuses and allowances of the AWCON winning team.

1.“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.” – President Muhammadu Buhari

Dismiss all efforts of presidential spokesman Garba Shehu playing down this shocking statement as banter, the real banter here is Shehu attempting to defend this at all when we know what we saw and heard. Mr. President clearly spoke his mind in faraway Germany and we read him loud and clear.

