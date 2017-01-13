YNaija2016Review: Kiss Daniel, Toke Makinwa, and more… See the top 10 appearances on Rubbin’ Minds

by Seun Oluyemi

Rubbin’ Minds on ChannelsTV has continued to drive buzz among young people who get to see their favourite celebrities talk frankly about their lives and careers. In this short piece, Seun Oluyemi, the producer of the premier youth talk show on TV, highlights the most exciting moments on the show in the past year.

The shows were selected based on pre-appearance attention, live viewership, post-show media buzz and online and print media talkability.

DJ Cuppy snatched a late last spot as she revealed her romance with footballer, Victor Anichebe

DJ Cuppy was on Rubbin’ Minds on Christmas Day and she spoke about her relationship with Sunderland FC striker, Victor Anichebe for the first time. In less than 24 hours the video hit over 15,000 views on YouTube with not less than 100 blogs reporting it.

Area Fada Charly Boy and the now infamous Denrele kiss

While on the Rubbin’ Minds couch, Ebuka got Charly Boy to finally open up on the famous kiss with Derenle. The area father revealed the kiss was planned and understandably Denrele chickened out when the heat got too much because his career only started to gain steam at the time. Glad that is finally settled.

Keturah King recounts her ordeal in the hands of Senegalese officials

CNN African Voices presenter, Keturah King spoke about the Senegal incidence that moved many viewers to tears. She narrated her ordeal in the hands of the West African country’s immigration officials where she was allegedly beaten and molested. The episode brought home the issue of gender-based violence prevalent across the continent.

The Demolition that Lagos State Government wish they could undo

Nigerians were angry that in a recession, the government can callously hinder small independently owned businesses to thrive. This came to a head when Ada Osakwe, whose business, Nuli Juice was in a demolishing exercise initiated by the Lagos State Government. Her appearance provided many small business owners and their supporters a platform to air their voices and convey their grievance to the government against such demolition.

After the world record feat, DJ Obi bares it all in his first interview

After breaking the world record for longest DJ set, Nigerian DJ, DJ Obi gave Ebuka and Rubbin’ Minds an exclusive, sharing with the audience the challenges he faced on his ten day DJ marathon – the moment he knew he had achieved the world record and more. Truly uplifting.

Toke Makinwa takes On Becoming on the road

In true reality TV fashion, Toke Makinwa hit the TV circuit to promote her new ‘must tell’, delivering to us all the uncomfortable intricacies of her twelve year relationship with fitness expert Maje Ayida. She sat on the Rubbin’ Mind’s couch and damned potential libel and defamation lawsuits giving all the juiciest details. Talk about cashing out on misfortune.

When Rubbin’ Minds became the court between UNILAG SUG Vs School Management

Remember the protests staged by students of the University of Lagos highlighting the less than ideal standard of living on campus? Well they slugged it out on live TV. In the wake of the crisis, Ebuka became a judge in the case as the students battled it out with their Dean in an episode dedicated entirely to the issue. Did we say it was messy?

Ayodele Daniel Dada got played and he isn’t ashamed to admit it

The perfect 5.0 GPA graduate from UNILAG, Ayodele Dada was a guest on the show and we got a revelation that none of the brands gave him a house or car as they claimed. He just became a cog in the ever-churning PR machine. Nigerians won’t swallow the revelation as they went hard on Sujimoto, Dencia and other brands.

Seyi Shay doesn’t know Tiwa Savage personally

Responding to a question about her relationship with the Mavin Records queen on the show, artiste Seyi Shay said: “I don’t really know her”.

She acknowledged that she had met Tiwa Savage before, but told Ebuka that she does not really know her personally. Viewers won’t stop talking about the ‘diss’, because she and Tiwa savage are two of Nigeria’s biggest female pop stars and also ambassadors for Pepsi Nigeria. It came off as ‘shady’ for Seyi to travel all the way for something as intimate as Tiwa’s wedding in Dubai and then turn around to pretend to not know her.

Kiss Daniel and the fictional press release to settle his real age case

Kiss Daniel was on Rubbin’ Minds sometime in 2016, and when he was asked of a growing scandal about discrepancies regarding his age, Daniel told us his media team would send out a press release. Nigerians didn’t only reject the intended press release but it also spawned an explosion of memes that kept his statement trending online for a little over a week.

Let’s not forget

Other appearances that gave viewers so much excitement were M.I Abaga, Ufuoma McDermott, Darey Art Alade, Lil kesh, Juliet Ibrahim, Adekunle Gold, Eyinna Nwigwe, and more.

– Rubbin’ Minds on ChannelsTV is hosted by the award-winning presenter and anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

