Facebook introduces Naira payment for ads

by Dolapo Adelana

Chief product officer of Facebook, Chris Cox has said the social networking platform is now accepting payment for advertisement in naira.

Cox disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, on Monday.

He said the decision was one of the requests made to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, when he visited Nigeria in 2016.

“In response, Facebook has started accepting locally issued Nigerian naira cards from new advertisers for payments on its ads platform,” he said.

“With 8.6 million people in Nigeria using Facebook on mobile every day, Facebook is a great place for businesses to reach their customers and market their products and services.

“We are listening to our community of partners, developers, advertisers and content creators to understand what we can build to best serve their needs.”

He said Facebook had been working to offer new payment options to make its ads more accessible for all advertisers.

Cox also said Facebook would kick off ‘Boost Your Business’, a series of free training sessions, from March 8, 2017.

He explained that the training sessions were designed to help thousands of Nigerian small business owners understand how to leverage digital platforms for growth.