You’d have to wipe out the entire human race to eliminate corruption – Dogara

by Dolapo Adelana

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said corruption cannot be totally wiped out.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust, Dogara said even in advanced countries, the menace was yet to be fully eradicated.

He said, “And the issue of corruption itself is not something that can be eliminated completely. What you can do is to reduce it to the barest minimum, to a level that is almost seen as non-existent.

“It’s not that corruption has been eliminated in the advanced countries we try so much to copy or speak glowingly of what they have been able to achieve.

“We have seen this hydra-headed monster called corruption rearing its head even in elections of certain jurisdictions. Clearly, the signs are there, but our collective effort is that we reduce it to the barest minimum.

I lack the English word to describe anyone who thinks he would eliminate corruption. To eliminate it will amount to eliminating the totality of the human race. This is because no human being is clothed in perfection. All we can do is to reduce it to the barest minimum.

