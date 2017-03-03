YouTube hosts cocktail to celebrate Nigeria’s top Content Creators

Gathering at an event on March 2nd in Lagos, Nigerian YouTube creators Sisi Yemmie, Dimma Umeh (ThatIgboChic), Naija’s Craziest, Akah Nnani, Bellarose Okojie, Misstechy, Dodos, Frank Donga, Yomi Black came together to talk about how YouTube is providing a platform for them to share their passions and earn money.

Speaking at the event, SSA YouTube Partnership Manager Teju Ajani said “YouTube continues to be a top video destination for Nigerians looking to share and watch the most viral local and global videos. In 2016, YouTube mobile watchtime in Nigeria increased by 150%; proof that Nigerians are spending more time on the platform, and are finding content relevant to them”.

YouTube attracts a global generation that has grown up watching what they want, whenever they want, on whatever device is closest. Globally, almost 60% of YouTube’s monthly watch-time comes from mobile devices. On average, 60% of a channel’s views come from outside the creator’s home country.

Globally, more than 400 hours of video is shared on YouTube every minute. So whether you are a teenager at home, a global media powerhouse or a business brand, your videos need to be on YouTube. YouTube is a social video ecosystem with such critical mass that your videos basically don’t exist on the web if they’re not on YouTube.

Some of the YouTube stars in attendance were:

Dimma Umeh, makeup and fashion enthusiast is the creator of the YouTube channel called Thatigbochick, started her channel in January 2012 and since has received almost 3 million views and 78,185 subscribers.

Mark Angel Comedy, with one of Nigeria’s the popular channel for Emmanuella, with 698,926 subscribers and 158,789,688 views.

Sisi Yemmie , with over 47 thousand subscribers, she is a Nigerian Lifestyle Blogger, Content Creator & Social Media Marketer that shares content on her cooking skills.

Naija’s Craziest has over 18 million views and over 53 thousand subscribers with parody, satires and comedy skits that are crazy, different and funny.

Ngozi Okobi (Ngee Show)

Akah Nnani, has more than 6 thousand subscribers and is all about fun, laughter, good conversation, music and more.