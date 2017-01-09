YTech100: Nominations are open to choose the best and brightest in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem

It’s been another year of amazing feats within the technology space in Nigeria. Without doubt, the past year has been the most important one within the technology eco-system – from Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Andela, the Nigerian techie has been at the forefront of remarkable stories coming out of the continent.

Now in its fourth year, the #YTech100 is an annual networking event honouring 100 of the brightest and best in Nigeria’s technology industry – those who have done nothing but inspire us in the past year. The event which is one of the highlights of the Y!/YNaija.com Innovation Season spotlights ideas, vision, and impact of the sector and also drives interaction on the factors that have helped leverage opportunities and potential in the local and international market.

This year, the brilliant team at Y!/YNaija.com have decided to throw the nominations open to its readers – they get to nominate a techie of their choice to be part of the #YTech100 Class of 2017.

Here are the rules:

1. The project/start-up that your nominee is working has to be something new, not necessarily that we have not seen before but done differently

2. How much impact has that project/start-up had within the past one year?

3.What exactly makes this project/start-up unique?

You have to answer these when nominating the techie of your choice.

Now if your idea or project or start-up is still on localhost, we are not looking for you; if you are in stealthmode, we are not looking for you either; we are looking for people with innovative and impactful stuff deployed within the last one year.

Please fill the form HERE and submit your nomination now. Submissions close on January 17, 2017.

– The final list will be curated by the team at Y!/YNaija.com and a focus group consisting of professionals within the technology eco-system.

