Zimbabwean court clears Robert Mugabe to continue ruling at 93

A Zimbabwean constitutional court has ruled that President Robert Mugabe is fit to rule the country at 93.

An activist with the Takamuka social movement, Promise Mkwananzi, went to court to seek to prove that Mugabe – who turns 93 this February, was unfit to hold office given his advanced age.

The court however dismissed the case, stating that court processes were not followed.

It however said the plaintiff could appeal the decision within 30 days.

‘‘This is just a convenient excuse for the Constitutional Court to bite the bullet, so we are saying that we are going to reapply within 30 days as prescribed by the rule of the constitutional court and relaunch this issue,’‘ Promise said.

He noted that there was enough evidence to prove that the President lacked the capacity to occupy the office.

Mugabe has been ruling Zimbabwe since its independence.

