10 Amazing Short Films To Watch

“Not all heroes wear capes.” This saying can be applied to several contexts, and in this case, the heroes referenced are the amazing short films that never get into the mainstream media.

In an age where streaming services generate a lot of revenue for global media markets, there are some amazing short films that, though produced and directed perfectly, never get the spotlight that they deserve.

If you are looking for a powerful, well-presented and amazing short film within thirty minutes, we have just the suitable films for you.

Here, we bring those Nollywood short films to light, suggesting a list of 10 amazing short films on YouTube that you can watch anytime.

Ozzy

A young woman has no choice but to decide on her fate in Ozzy as she finds herself at a crossroads. She is forced to pick between living a life of fantasy or facing reality, bearing in mind that her actions have consequences.

Head Trip

Love finds us in unexpected places as Chude is stuck at the office with his co-worker. One thing leads to another, and soon, the two colleagues find themselves on a Head Trip.

God is Black

Spoken poetry meets short films in God is Black as it captivates the story of a village girl with traditional roots moving into the city. She soon understands the difference in religion and how misconstrued hers might be due to the lack of general knowledge.

Fejiro

Fejiro tells the story of an eccentric young girl who dreams of becoming a filmmaker with her friends. They use makeshift wooden props stolen from her uncle to “make a movie”.

Oga John

Oga John fights depression in this short film as a young lady who plans to end her life purchases a potent chemical from the local store and reconsiders her actions after seeing a card.

The Encounter

The Encounter is a fictionalised tale of the Biafran War as General Emeka and his friend who betrayed him have a discourse in the office of the Biafran general.

Fishbone

Karma comes for a drug lord in Fishbone as her granddaughter is fed a poorly and illegally made cough syrup made by her cohorts.

Clippers

Help comes in an unconventional time as a barber comes between the community and a thief in Clippers. Things turn around as the community refuses to patronise her because of her decision.

Blind Date

Based on a real-life story, Blind Date tells the story of a Lagos socialite who goes on a blind date with a blogger with the motive of leasing her into his bed.

Weasel

Micheal and Isabella meet a therapist about their relationship in this fantastic short film, Weasel. They listen to their therapist’s advice and move out of their old home, but that does not heal the rift between them.