15 UK Universities Shut Down Due to the Lack of Enrollment of Students | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

30 children allegedly kidnapped by bandits in Katsina State

Shortly after the Nigerian government successfully recovered the 137 kidnapped pupils in Kaduna, bandits in Katsina state have risen with arms and have allegedly kidnapped 30 children at Kasai village in Batsari LGA.

The incident was said to have happened on April 1, 2024, as a resident in Katsina revealed that the bandits attacked in the early hours, kidnapping the children who had all gone searching for firewood for cooking.

Batsari is one of the hotspots for crime in the state, with a daily increase in crimes and daring criminals.

Lagos State judiciary announces price for virtual hearing

The Lagos State judiciary has stated that the price for litigants interested in having access to virtual hearings in court has now been raised to ₦30,000 per session.

According to the published circular, all applications for virtual hearings must be made to the court before the opening of the matter.

The introduction of virtual court hearings is to ease transportation expenses and stress concerning any case being heard in court when the litigants could join in virtually from anywhere in the world.

Nigerians fear the closure of Cadbury Nigeria as it records ₦28 billion loss

Cadbury Nigeria, one of the foremost and most popular beverage brands in Nigeria, has reported a pre-tax loss of ₦28 billion for the fiscal year, which ended in December 2023.

The company recorded a huge loss due to the instability of the foreign exchange market, losing up to ₦36.9 billion.

Cadbury makes beverage products like Bournvita, TomTom, Buttermint, and many more.

15 UK universities shut down due to the lack of enrollment of students

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government released several policies clamping down on international students and prospective immigrants who were once interested in moving to the UK for studies.

Since these laws were enacted, UK universities have witnessed a significant decline in enrollment of students, causing 15 universities to announce a reduction in staff members and discontinue courses unless some lecturers choose to teach voluntarily.

Ondo State doctors embark on strike over seven-month withheld salaries

Doctors in Ondo State have hung their stethoscopes and thermometers but instead picked up cardboard and placards to lament and protest the unfairness of the government that has refused to pay their salaries for over seven months.

The Association of Resident Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital commenced their 14-day warning strike over the non-payment of their salaries.

“We demand full payment of the arrears of salaries owed to our members and payment of February 2024 palliative to our House Officers,” the president of UNIMEDTH ARD, Dr John Matthew, said.