We have compiled a list of 5 podcasts of the week to keep you updated.

Here are the five podcasts of the week to keep you updated

Toke Moments

Toke Makinwa’s latest podcast episode had the internet on fire as she revealed that cheating was no longer a dealbreaker for her in relationships. Find out what Toke meant by this in her latest episode of Toke Moments, where she reveals how she would deal with cheating in a relationship.

Tea With Tay

Taymesan returns to the new year with exciting episodes on Tea With Tay as he keeps you updated on this week’s episode with guest star Spyro, the current trending Nigerian artist. Together, they discuss how Spyro has blended his music with the Nigerian music industry and how he has excelled so far.

BTS Podcast

The hosts of BTS Podcast begin the new year with a new episode. In the latest episode, the three hosts narrate a story about a woman who confesses about her marriage to a known manipulator. Sharon, Beatrice and Tammy express their feelings and thoughts on the situation before reminiscing about their “Detty December” and getting the audience updated on the trending topics on the internet.

So Nigerian

On So Nigerian, Aros and Isaac table the matter hanging on everyone’s lips and dissect it for better understanding. The latest episode sees the hosts discussing relationships and where the line between privacy and secrecy should be drawn.

Spill with Phyna

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Phyna hosts this new podcast, “Spill with Phyna”. The episode starts with another BBN celebrity and guest host, Uriel and together, the two women talk at length about the public perception of Big Brother women and how they are believed to be transactional sex workers. They break all tables by discussing on having friends with benefits and how that works out.