5 solid things I learned from Suzanne Emma, ‘Emeka Ike’s ex-wife’s interview on #WithChude.

Suzanne Emma, Emeka Ike's ex-wife, sits #WithChude

About ten years ago, the renowned Nollywood actor Emeka Ike and his wife Suzanne Emma made a big decision that threw the public into a bit of confusion. They officially got a divorce, and Emeka Ike made it as public as possible. He explained how his wife stole his properties and left him with nothing. He also made grievous allegations against her, which left the public questioning the integrity of this woman.

Years later, Emeka Ike came on national television to talk about his ex-wife Suzanne, and this time around, Suzanne Emma came out to defend her name and integrity.

Here are the 5 lessons I learned from this shocking interview.

There are always two sides to a story:

Hearing Emeka Ike’s side of the story years ago and in the most recent times, we all jumped to a conclusion, and we felt bad for Emeka and how he was treated. Today, when Suzzane Emma, his ex-wife, shared her side of the story, everyone was shocked and immediately empathized with her. Does this mean we can do better by listening to the two parties before judging a matter? Yes, I believe so.

The children are always watching whatever the parents do.

The children are always watching whatever the parents do. This is the major effect of a dysfunctional home. Children are not dumb. They see, they read meaning, they draw conclusions, and their minds are built on what they see their parents do. Looking at Nigeria, a lot of us are suffering from dysfunctional homes and traumas, and this in turn destroys the country. Parents can do better by training and leading by example.

Learn to speak up:

Either we believe the story or not, speaking up in an abusive relationship will help the abused’s safety and emotional wellbeing. You just have to break the silence, and you will find the right help and strength you need to break out of such a relationship.

Keep your personal and private affairs off social media.

Social media is not your home; it was never designed to be. Treat private and confidential matters appropriately and off the spheres of social media. Everyone there is hurting one way or another; be wise. No make Dem carry your matter for head.

In the end, forgiveness and healing are all that matter.

One of the major characteristics of our human nature is the fact that we are flawed. We make mistakes, act selfishly, and, more often than not, do the wrong things. In all of these frailties, we must leave room for forgiveness and embrace love. You can’t heal without forgiving and letting things go.

