5 Top Podcasts of the Week

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these five podcasts of the week.

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of five podcasts of the week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these five podcasts.

Here Are The Top five Podcasts Of The Week

The Honest Bunch Podcast

The four hosts are back this week with their guest host, Harrison Tito. Together, they discuss the intricacies of relationships, the highs and the lows, in honour of Valentine’s Day. Nedu shares an insight about his past relationships.

BTS Podcast

The latest episode is one for the fans as the hosts of BTS Podcast collaborate with ShxtsnGigs. This episode will either leave you in a laughing fit or scared about love and relationships.

So Nigerian

So Nigerian brings you up to date by reminding you of the recent laws passed by the Senate and the president. In this latest episode, the hosts discuss the possibility of the naira falling to ₦3,000/$.

Tea With Tay

Taymesan invites entrepreneur and CEO Elizabeth Osho to the famous seat. They laugh, giggle and console each other as the CEO of So.Me Solutions opens up about her childhood trauma, infertility and becoming one of the biggest PR comms firms in Nigeria.

Menisms

Menisms’ first episode of 2024 has all the tales stored from last year, December till February 14. The hosts resume the podcast by shedding light on meaningful conversations within the Nigerian space. They educate the audience on finding love and what it means to date Nigerian women.