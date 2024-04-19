5 Top Stories Of The Day | EFCC Declares Yahaya Bello Wanted Over ₦80 Billion Financial Crimes

EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted over ₦80 billion financial crimes

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted over ₦80 billion financial crimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially declared that the Ex-Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is wanted for committing several financial crimes in the country.

The agency has requested anyone with information regarding the politician’s location should come forward, as he had left his residence with his vehicle.

According to the EFCC statement, Yahaya Bello is guilty of alleged money laundering of ₦80 billion.

FCCPC promises to protect consumers from soaring prices in Nigeria

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has pledged to protect Nigerians from being victims of rising market costs despite the appreciation of Naira against the US dollar in FX.

The acting executive vice chairman of FCCPC, Adamu Abdullahi, declared the high prices placed on goods and services unacceptable behaviour imposed on Nigerians and vowed to protect the citizens. However, it cannot directly regulate prices.

Adamu has stated the agency would implement the present legal framework, which includes investigating unusual increases in prices according to the complaints made by customers.

CBN debunk rumours claiming it sold dollars at ₦1,001/$ to BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has come out to debunk the rumours that it is currently selling $10,000 at ₦1,001/$ to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators.

The Central Bank of Nigeria took to the social media platform ‘X’ to announce that it had not begun selling dollars at the rumoured rate, but BDCs are expected to sell their dollars at a rate of 1.5% above the purchase price.

Tinubu approves new schemes for Nigerian students and teachers

President Bola Tinubu has introduced an education data system for Nigerian students across all levels in the country.

According to the information shared by Ajuri Ngelale, the newly introduced scheme-wide policy will overtake the sector and enhance the learning and skill development of students.

The statement shared by Ngelale clarifies that introducing the new scheme will include data repository, out-of-school children’s education and training, teachers’ development and support, and skill development and acquisition.

Landmark staff protest as the government begins sand-filling for the Lagos-Calabar Highway Project

Employees of Landmark Beach Resort have chosen to stand their ground against the unfairness of the federal government as it begins sand-filling for its Lagos-Calabar Highway Project.

The employees have embraced the hashtags “#SaveLandmarkBeachResort” and “Save Our Jobs” as the chant for which they beckon the federal government to hear their plea.

The 700 km Lagos-Calabar Highway Project is a coastal bridge expected to cut across nine states and take years to complete.