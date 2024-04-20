5 Top Stories Of The Day | Nigerian Airlines Slash Prices For Domestic Flights

Nigerian airlines slash prices for domestic flights

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian airlines like Air Peace, Dana Air, and many more have reduced airfare prices from ₦140,000 to ₦89,000 despite the increasing Jet A1 fuel prices.

Nigerian domestic airlines reduced the prices of airfares after noticing a significant decline in passengers willing to travel by air as the airfare prices skyrocketed in the first quarter of 2024.

According to reports, several airlines have begun offering flights for as low as ₦64,800 for those willing to fly from Lagos to Abuja.

Naira depreciates to ₦1,230/$ in the black market

The Naira has recorded its first depreciation in the black market since it began appreciating a few weeks ago, as it now trades at ₦1,230/$ from its previous rate of ₦1,050/$.

Bureau de Change (BDC) operators have claimed that they buy dollars at ₦1,200 and sell at ₦1,230, blaming the cause of the depreciation on the high demand for dollars.

The naira also depreciated in the official market as it traded for ₦1,169/$ from its earlier trading rate of ₦1,154

South African police officers arrest Nigerians during drug raid

South African police officers have arrested eight Nigerians who attacked them during a drug raid in Kimberly, Northern Cape Province, South Africa.

The Nigerians were alleged to have vandalised vehicles and broken windows at the police station along with other properties during the procession.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Tools, revealed that the apprehended Nigerians had prevented the officers from performing their duties.

IMF predicts Nigeria will no longer be the biggest African economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Nigeria will lose its title as Africa’s biggest economy as another country is set to replace it.

According to the IMF, Nigeria, ranked Africa’s largest economy in 2022, is expected to fall second behind South Africa due to the naira depreciation against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

The IMF compared the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of each African state, comparing their worth before concluding that South Africa will replace Nigeria as Africa’s largest economy.

NERC reveals FG requires ₦3 trillion to rescind electricity tariff hike

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced that for the federal government to take back its proclamation of an electricity tariff hike, it must be provided with ₦3.2 trillion for self-maintenance.

The Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, stated that the present investment in the field was subpar and not strong enough to generate a constant power supply across the country.