5 Top Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Authorises the Inclusion of NOUN Graduates into NYSC and Law School

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu authorises the inclusion of NOUN graduates into NYSC and Law School

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has directed that students of National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) be integrated into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme after graduation.

The President was represented by Biodeun Saliu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, at the 13th Convocation Ceremony at NOUN, as he promised that graduates of Law would also be able to participate in the Law School program so they may receive similar opportunities as other law graduates.

NOUN students have made several legal cases concerning their alienation from the NYSC and Law School programs. Still, as they had been labelled as part-time students, it was nearly impossible to include them until the President did so..

Bandits raid and kidnap residents in Kaduna

A large number of bandits swooped in Angwar Danko village of Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna state on April 17, terrorising the residents, leaving valuable properties and some people hostage.

The bandits have allegedly taken these people into the forest, where they shall await contact with whoever is willing to pay ransom.

A representative in the state, Yahaya Musa Dan Salio, confirmed the attack, stating that the numbers of missing people were yet to be revealed; however, he noticed that dozens had been kidnapped.

EFCC granted warrant to seize ex-Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been granted the arrest warrant by the Federal High Court Abuja for the previous governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

According to reports, the arrest was in preparation for the ex-governor’s arraignment today, April 18.

The EFCC had accused the politician of involving himself in a corrupt case such as money laundering amidst other 17 count charges raised against Yahaya Bello and his nephew, Ali Bello.

CBN governor reveals that Naira defence not reason for drop in reserves

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, having seen the trending topic of the dollar reserves and naira appreciation against the US dollar in the FX market, has debunked the rumours, claiming the latter is not the reason.

According to Yemi Cardoso, the drop in dollar reserves was not an attempt to defend the naira against the dollar in the foreign exchange market but to increase the foreign exchange liquidity in the Bureau de Change (BDC) sector.

Although the reserves dipped to $32 billion on April 17, the Governor stated that the country’s economy was on the right path and was performing as desired.

IMF predicts fall in Nigeria’s inflation to 26.3%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shared its discovery about Nigeria’s inflation, stating that it would reduce to 26.3% before the year runs out. In comparison, the economy will grow by 3.3% by 2025.

The IMF reports that the inflation in Nigeria began at 29.9% and was at 33.2% in March 2024.