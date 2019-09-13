7 times Tiwa Savage ruled with sexual autonomy in her music videos

The world’s greatest pop divas all have sex appeal, and some have grafted this element into their videos to make political statements. Beyonce falls into this category. Tiwa Savage, Africa’s bonafide pop star, has been churning out sexy pop videos since she came out with Kele Kele Love in 2010, and her evolution over the years hasn’t eroded her artistic aesthetic as a sex symbol.

Nigeria pop videos have always existed, but Savage brought sexy back and with embracing her sexual autonomy. Here are the seven times she did it. Sidenote: If you don’t like this ranking, you can go make yours.

7. Without My Heart

Released in 2013, the video for Without My Heart looks modest on the surface but I don’t think you know what’s going on. The trope of the sexy maid aligns with the song’s suggestive lyrics, and nothing is as sexy as that.

6. Tiwa’s Vibes

Savage in black lingerie. That’s all folks.

5. Love Me

I like that Savage is in separate scene away from her love interest, wearing that feather jacket.

4. Get It Now

For making a gym so damn hot? You go girl.

3. Sugarcane

The subtext of the ”sugarcane” is not lost on us, Tiwa.

2. 49.99

Her first effort since signing with Universal Musi Group, 49-99 is Savage operating at a pop echelon different from when she started. The iconography and sex is there, only that Savage is now confident in her own skin.

1. Wanted

Wearing a bodysuit and simulating sex, Savage received heavy backlash for Wanted in 2014. This is 2019 now, grow up.

